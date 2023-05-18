KwaMagxaki High alumni cooking up careers as chefs

A once in a lifetime opportunity is cooking up big changes along the career paths of five KwaMagxaki High School alumni.
After the Boardwalk hotel and casino stepped in to refurbish the school consumer studies classroom in 2021 they opted to expand their social upliftment initiative to transform the lives of five matriculants through a R700,000 bursary project.
The investment came to fruition last month when the teens graduated with National Certificates in Professional Cookery Programme from the International Hotel School where they also received a monthly stipend, from the Sun International hotel in Gqeberha, to enable them to concentrate on their studies.
Three of the aspiring chefs – Yonela Chophela, Ntombizanele Mthunzini and Bulelwa Nogqala - will start work as permanent employees at Boardwalk, while Yolanda Gelebha and Yamkela Vena will complete an internship in Mauritius and put their international qualification to good use.
The Boardwalk is paying the costs of the flights and Visas for Gelebha and Vena, both 18, who will be winging their way to Sugar Beach Resort in June for the six-month internship in the hotel’s kitchen department, and upon their return will work as commi chefs at Boardwalk.
Vena said she was both excited about the opportunity and a little anxious about my first time on a plane.
“I want to learn about the different types of cuisine and how to cook for different cultures.
"I have lived in SA all my life, so I am looking forward to experiencing something new.”
Vena said she had grown to love cooking during the course, and often found herself behind the stove in her family’s kitchen.
“I dream of opening my own restaurant and being involved in the kitchen.
"I am very thankful to Boardwalk they have given me a great opportunity,” she said.
Soweto on Sea resident, Gelebha, who had initially wanted to become a teacher, said her interest in cooking developed during the course.
“I am looking forward to learning more about this career in Mauritius. I am very excited to be travelling internationally,” Gelebha said.
HR Manager at Boardwalk hotel and casino, Nopinkie Jacobs, said the group had exceeded their expectations during the year long course.
At a cost of R110,000 per student, the International Hotel School course provided students with the relevant theory, skills and practical work experience to help start their careers as chefs.
The qualification was developed for professionals in the food preparation industry and brings together elements of food and drinks preparation as well as supervision across all sectors, from small restaurants, lodges and large-scale hotels.
“It is extremely heartwarming to hear these youngsters’ stories, and realise their resilience. To say that we are proud of them all is an understatement,” Jacobs said.
Boardwalk hotel and casino General Manager, Tati Tsunke, said: “Boardwalk is an important corporate citizen in Nelson Mandela Bay and we are pleased to play a role in empowering youngsters to become gainfully employed in the hospitality industry."
