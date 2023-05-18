Klein Karoo gears up for trail run, mountain bike challenge
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 18 May 2023
About 600 athletes and cyclists from across the country are expected to flock to the Klein Karoo at the weekend to participate in the Meiringspoort Challenge.
The trail run and mountain bike challenge was founded in 2014 by members of the De Rust NG Church. ..
Klein Karoo gears up for trail run, mountain bike challenge
About 600 athletes and cyclists from across the country are expected to flock to the Klein Karoo at the weekend to participate in the Meiringspoort Challenge.
The trail run and mountain bike challenge was founded in 2014 by members of the De Rust NG Church. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News