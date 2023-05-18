×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Klein Karoo gears up for trail run, mountain bike challenge

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 18 May 2023

About 600 athletes and cyclists from across the country are expected to flock to the Klein Karoo at the weekend to participate in the Meiringspoort Challenge.

The trail run and mountain bike challenge was founded in 2014 by members of the De Rust NG Church. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...

Most Read