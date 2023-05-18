×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eyes and ears of Newton Park looking to stifle crime

Premium
18 May 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

A spike in crime has spurred Newton Park residents to band together and throw their weight behind the newly established neighbourhood watch.

Officially launched in February, the Newton Park Neighbourhood Watch has grown in leaps and bounds and its members are determined to address the issues contributing to the area’s rising crime rate...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...

Most Read