Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo removed from court in Meyiwa trial

18 May 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo was removed from the courtroom on Thursday during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo was removed from the courtroom during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

This was after he attempted to address the court. 

As proceedings got under way, Teffo — who was in his robe — stood up after the other counsel confirmed their appearance for the accused.

Teffo said he was appearing as the watching brief for Meyiwa's brother and Pirates' management.

However, judge Tshifhiwa Maumela asked the court orderly to intervene.

Maumela said Teffo's conduct undermined the decorum of the court.

“In view of what he has done from yesterday, the court orderly must not allow him back in court,” he said.

On Wednesday Teffo disrupted proceedings, wanting to address the court, and had a heated exchange with Maumela.

Teffo, who had asked advocate Zandile Mshololo to tell the court he had a watching brief, stood up soon after Mshololo finished speaking.

“It is a rude interruption which is unnecessary. There’s no watch brief who has interrupted proceedings,” the judge said.

