Court hears IPTS contracts awarded without proper approval
Tenders continued to be awarded despite the municipal manager’s disapproval and the bid committee not being in agreement with the appointment of some service providers during the pilot phase of Nelson Mandela Bay’s beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).
Testifying in the Gqeberha high court for the state on Wednesday, forensic investigator and former associate director of auditing firm Deloitte, Burt Botha, said a number of reports had been penned by Mhleli Tshamase, who was initially in charge of the IPTS projects, to then-acting city manager Mpilo Mbambisa, as to why certain deviations were necessary. ..
