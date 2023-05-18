Blue Marlin club drives swimming pool project
Members want to revive once-popular Schauderville facility for next generation’s benefit
By Roslyn Baatjies - 18 May 2023
Precious memories of learning to swim in the Schauderville Swimming Pool have prompted members of the Blue Marlin Swimming Club (BMSC) to restore the facility so it may relive its heyday through the next generation.
Club chair Edgar Maree said after witnessing the destruction of the swimming pool through vandalism, the members decided to re-establish the club in 2022 and fight for the restoration of the iconic pool...
