Baywest Mall for sale
Debt-laden Rebosis Property Fund forced to offload giant shopping precinct punted to be a game-changer for the city
By Brandon Nel and Guy Rogers - 18 May 2023
With Rebosis Property Fund’s debt ballooning to R9.5bn, and after protracted business rescue attempts, the major property group has been left with no option but to sell some of its assets, including Baywest Mall, worth a total R1.6bn.
And while the bidding process starts for the company’s multibillion-rand portfolio, comprising properties across the country, in Gqeberha, Covid-19 piled on the financial pain for what was punted to be a game-changer for the city...
