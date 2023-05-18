All roads lead to Kirkwood for popular festival

Once again, all roads will lead to Kirkwood at the end of June as thousands of festival goers converge on Kirkwood for the 20th annual SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees.
From Friday June 30 to Sunday July 2 they will be able to dance to the sounds of 25 of SA’s top artists performing on the giant Wildsfees stage, will shop at more than 300 specialist stalls and be entertained by a host of other activities at the Eastern Cape’s biggest family festival.
“The SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees is the place where both locals and visitors from all over the country come to escape the winter blues,” festival director Jenni Honsbein said.
Festival goers come from far and wide.
“Accommodation in the Sundays River Valley has been fully booked for months, which shows that the festival appeal stretches well beyond the Nelson Mandela Bay metro and Kirkwood surrounds.
“It has also been encouraging to see the return of major national sponsors after the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.
Children’s entertainment includes wildlife-themed competitions, reptile demos, a virtual game drive and the Fun4U Play Park.
For the older kids and the young at heart there will be the Bungee, ZORB and Paintball Park.
Foodies and connoisseurs of fine wines, gin and beer will be able to take their taste buds on safari in the kykNET Leefstyl Plein, Blaauwklippen Wine Garden and Flamingo Bos Bistro, as well as the many stalls selling everything from freshly prepared kudu burgers to sushi.
The festival will also feature the province’s biggest commercial vehicle and new car show, while campers will be in their happy place at the Campworld Expo.
The latest in agricultural technology will be on show at the Agri Expo.
“With the ongoing drought making us all aware of the need to conserve water we have commissioned a special garden display which shows what can be done with succulents and some creative use of wood and stone,” Honsbein said.
Headline acts include Elandré and Loufi on Friday night, Loukmaan Adams and Band and Snotkop on Saturday, and Watershed and Juan Boucher and Band on the Sunday.
For more information, visit www.wildsfees.co.za.
HeraldLIVE
All roads lead to Kirkwood for popular festival
Image: VELI NHLAPHO
Once again, all roads will lead to Kirkwood at the end of June as thousands of festival goers converge on Kirkwood for the 20th annual SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees.
From Friday June 30 to Sunday July 2 they will be able to dance to the sounds of 25 of SA’s top artists performing on the giant Wildsfees stage, will shop at more than 300 specialist stalls and be entertained by a host of other activities at the Eastern Cape’s biggest family festival.
“The SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees is the place where both locals and visitors from all over the country come to escape the winter blues,” festival director Jenni Honsbein said.
Festival goers come from far and wide.
“Accommodation in the Sundays River Valley has been fully booked for months, which shows that the festival appeal stretches well beyond the Nelson Mandela Bay metro and Kirkwood surrounds.
“It has also been encouraging to see the return of major national sponsors after the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.
Children’s entertainment includes wildlife-themed competitions, reptile demos, a virtual game drive and the Fun4U Play Park.
For the older kids and the young at heart there will be the Bungee, ZORB and Paintball Park.
Foodies and connoisseurs of fine wines, gin and beer will be able to take their taste buds on safari in the kykNET Leefstyl Plein, Blaauwklippen Wine Garden and Flamingo Bos Bistro, as well as the many stalls selling everything from freshly prepared kudu burgers to sushi.
The festival will also feature the province’s biggest commercial vehicle and new car show, while campers will be in their happy place at the Campworld Expo.
The latest in agricultural technology will be on show at the Agri Expo.
“With the ongoing drought making us all aware of the need to conserve water we have commissioned a special garden display which shows what can be done with succulents and some creative use of wood and stone,” Honsbein said.
Headline acts include Elandré and Loufi on Friday night, Loukmaan Adams and Band and Snotkop on Saturday, and Watershed and Juan Boucher and Band on the Sunday.
For more information, visit www.wildsfees.co.za.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
Politics