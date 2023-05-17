Sewage spill nightmare for staff and pupils at Helenvale school
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 17 May 2023
Hillcrest Primary School staff and pupils in Helenvale are at their wit’s end having to teach with a terrible stench from sewage flowing alongside the school from a blocked drain for the past month.
The situation is so bad that a mother wanted to take her daughter out of school after she fell into the sewage on her way home...
Sewage spill nightmare for staff and pupils at Helenvale school
Hillcrest Primary School staff and pupils in Helenvale are at their wit’s end having to teach with a terrible stench from sewage flowing alongside the school from a blocked drain for the past month.
The situation is so bad that a mother wanted to take her daughter out of school after she fell into the sewage on her way home...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
Politics