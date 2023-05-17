×

News

Sewage spill nightmare for staff and pupils at Helenvale school

By Roslyn Baatjies - 17 May 2023

Hillcrest Primary School staff and pupils in Helenvale are at their wit’s end having to teach with a terrible stench from sewage flowing alongside the school from a blocked drain for the past month.

The situation is so bad that a mother wanted to take her daughter out of school after she fell into the sewage on her way home...

