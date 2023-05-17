Intense police investigations into the mysterious disappearance of Nakane Lizani, 4, of Wells Estate, continue.
It has been five days since the little boy was last seen playing near his home on May 11.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the Swartkops police, assisted by the K9 search and rescue unit, the mounted unit, community members and councillors, were working hand in hand daily in their attempts to find the missing child.
Janse van Rensburg also appealed to anyone with information that could assist in tracing Nakane to contact their nearest police station.
They can also contact family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit detective Mluleki Mhlangani on 079-896-7509 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Search continues for missing Wells Estate child
