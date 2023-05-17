×

Nelson Mandela Bay mulls giving more powers to Metro Police

Proposal mooted to move risk analysis function from SAPS in cases where councillors are threatened

17 May 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Amid increasing threats and violence against councillors, the Nelson Mandela Bay council is to explore the possibility of tasking the Metro Police to conduct a risk analysis — up until now a function of the SA Police Service.

Risk analysis reports are used to determine whether the life of a particular councillor is in danger...

