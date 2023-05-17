Nelson Mandela Bay hospital overrun by rats
Dora Nginza infested with huge rodents ‘the size of newborn babies’, doctors and nurses say
Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Nomazima Nkosi - 17 May 2023
For the past year, Dora Nginza Hospital has been grappling with a rat infestation, with the rodents the size of “newborn babies”.
This is according to patients, doctors and nurses who have had run-ins with the four-legged creatures roaming the halls of one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest hospitals...
Nelson Mandela Bay hospital overrun by rats
Dora Nginza infested with huge rodents ‘the size of newborn babies’, doctors and nurses say
For the past year, Dora Nginza Hospital has been grappling with a rat infestation, with the rodents the size of “newborn babies”.
This is according to patients, doctors and nurses who have had run-ins with the four-legged creatures roaming the halls of one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest hospitals...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
Politics