Should there be charges that emanate from the allegations of academic fraud against Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, he will be a lot more embattled because the ANC’s “step aside” rule may force him to step down until he clears his name.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, political analyst Dr Ongama Mtimka discusses the latest claims against Mabuyane pertaining to his research proposal for a master’s degree in public administration at the University of Fort Hare.
Earlier this week, it emerged that a forensic report commissioned by the university concluded that Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham and that he was assisted by tainted former faculty dean Prof Edwin Ijeoma, a team of research assistants and ghost writers.
Mabuyane has denied the allegations and he plans to legally challenge the report.
LISTEN | Mabuyane’s master’s issue under scrutiny
