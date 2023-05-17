A range of electronics, tools and other goods will go under the hammer at a police auction in Gqeberha next month.
Items to go under hammer at police auction
A range of electronics, tools and other goods will go under the hammer at a police auction in Gqeberha next month.
The auction will take place on June 9 and anyone interested should visit the venue the day before for viewings and registration.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said all prospective buyers are required to register on the viewing date.
“There are no registration fees, all you need is a proof of identity and residence,” she said.
The auction will take place at the Southdene Auction Centre, on Forest Hill Drive from 10am, with viewings and registration taking place between 9am and 2pm, at the same venue.
Some of the items on auction will include bicycles, TV sets, tools, electronics and used government property.
“Prospective buyers for TV sets must produce a valid TV license.”
For more information contact Warrant Officer Gerhard Fourie on 083-448-3207, or email FourieG2@saps.gov.za.
