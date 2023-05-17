Gift of the Givers has sent truckloads of blankets, mattresses, nappies and toiletry packs to flood victims in Gqeberha.
The humanitarian organisation’s Ali Sablay said the trucks, travelling from KwaZulu-Natal, were expected to arrive in the Bay on Tuesday afternoon and that Gift of the Givers would provide any other humanitarian aid that might be required.
After heavy rains at the weekend, hundreds of Gqeberha residents had to be evacuated, with some homes in low-lying areas knee-deep in water.
Sablay said Gift of the Givers teams had provided meals and blankets to more than 1,500 people in Kamvelihle, at Daku Hall, in Zwide, Motherwell, Walmer township and Missionvale.
Some of the displaced people had escaped the floods with only the clothes they were wearing.
“Now there is an urgent need for mattresses, toiletries and nappies.
“Gift of the Givers’ trucks are en route to Gqeberha from KwaZulu-Natal to roll out thousands of blankets, mattresses, nappies, toiletry packs and any other humanitarian aid that might be required.
“We will feed them hot meals for the next five days, and our teams will also assist those who could not be placed in shelters,” Sablay said.
He said many pupils had lost their stationery, school uniforms and textbooks.
“Our teams will be assisting these learners as soon as possible as we do not want their school academic year to be disturbed.
“We will also see [whether] any damage [has been] done to school infrastructure, and Gift of the Givers teams will be on the ground for the next few days to see to the needs of the flood victims.”
HeraldLIVE
Gift of the Givers comes to aid of flood victims
General Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
