Disgraced lawyer begs court for second chance
By Brandon Nel - 17 May 2023
After being struck from the roll eight years ago, and spending time in jail for fraud, disgraced lawyer Michael Randell has approached the Makhanda high court in a bid to start practising again.
Claiming to have been rehabilitated, he begged the court for a second chance. ..
