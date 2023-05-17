×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Disgraced lawyer begs court for second chance

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 17 May 2023

After being struck from the roll eight years ago, and spending time in jail for fraud, disgraced lawyer Michael Randell has approached the Makhanda high court in a bid to start practising again.

Claiming to have been rehabilitated, he begged the court for a second chance. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel

Most Read