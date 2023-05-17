Bumper sardine run has Bay bustling
Feeding frenzy in full swing as dolphins, gannets, penguins, seals, sharks and Bryde’s whales tuck in
By Guy Rogers - 17 May 2023
A bumper sardine run is bustling through Algoa Bay and the little fish are so plentiful the Bryde’s whales do not even need the assistance they usually get from the dolphins to catch their prey.
Veteran boat-based whale watching operator Lloyd Edwards said the current extraordinary activity in the Bay and the increasing number of marine tourists highlighted the need to protect the ocean life underpinning the sector, and to guard against unsustainable development...
