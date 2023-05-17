Brenda Wardle pleads not guilty to fraud
Legal consultant denies pretending to be a practising attorney or swindling more than R500,000 from Eastern Cape family
Legal analyst Brenda Wardle’s fraud trial finally got under way in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Tuesday.
Wardle, 62, pleaded not guilty to one count of fraud, an alternative charge of theft, and one charge of contravening the Attorneys Act. ..
Brenda Wardle pleads not guilty to fraud
Legal consultant denies pretending to be a practising attorney or swindling more than R500,000 from Eastern Cape family
Court reporter
Legal analyst Brenda Wardle’s fraud trial finally got under way in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Tuesday.
Wardle, 62, pleaded not guilty to one count of fraud, an alternative charge of theft, and one charge of contravening the Attorneys Act. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
Politics