Blaze damages abandoned Rocklands satellite police station
Image: GARETH WILSON
Police are counting the cost of a fire that erupted in a container that previously housed a satellite police station in Rocklands, Kariega, at the weekend.
According to a report on the incident seen by The Herald, the fire, which damaged the ceiling, several appliances and a door of the container, broke out on Sunday.
The report indicated that the premises were no longer in use and had been declared unsafe for “human habitation”.
“The building is a container with prefabricated panels and a ceiling with a roof,” the report reads.
“It appears the structures were supported by metal-type pylons under the flooring ... the ceilings are water damaged and rain [pours] through the ceiling.”
The station, according to the report, was last used in October 2020 and is now littered with the remains of cables that have been pulled out and damaged.
“Some equipment that may have been used to cut and burn the cables [goggles, knife] were found.
“It is not clear whether these items have always been there or if they were used in the incident [on Sunday],” the report said.
The fire allegedly started after cables that were stolen appeared to have been taken into the structure and burnt by thieves to get to the wire.
“This appears to have set the ceiling alight,” the report reads.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the incident.
“There was a fire there on Sunday,” Naidu said.
“The building was in a derelict condition.”
