Win tickets to learn about ‘the inheritance of the microphone’

A new documentary is set to celebrate and highlight the amazing work of legendary Xhosa radio presenters in educating, entertaining and informing isiXhosa speaking people, particularly from remote areas.
Ilifa Lomboko, loosely translated as “the inheritance of the microphone”, gives an overview of the history of radio since its inception in 1922 in Britain before hitting the airwaves in SA in 1923 and being broadcast in isiXhosa for the first time in 1940.
It documents the life of radio legend Sganeko Njokweni, who started his career in the 1960s.
Njokweni was a producer and presenter at what is now known as Umhlobo Wenene.
Ilifa Lomboko shows his journey to fame, his struggles and the pride of using the microphone or umboko to make a difference in society.
Njokweni’s son, Gqabi, delivers the story in an authentic, captivating and heartfelt manner.
Gqabi’s inspiration for the documentary was due to the lack of information on and acknowledgment of the pioneers who paved the way for the development of broadcasting in SA.
He felt it was important to document this history for future generations.
The documentary, along with the launch event on May 30, aims to tell the untold stories from behind the microphone and honour Njokweni and others who contributed to broadcasting in SA, specifically in the Eastern Cape.
“Before television, radio was our main form of entertainment and their voices were a symbol of hope,” Gqabi said.
“The importance of media is to be a voice for the voiceless and to be an informative tool which educates and entertains.”
“Media has the power to change a certain narrative and often provide leverage to all people who are in different places and economic brackets.
“Media also allows an individual to create their own visuals from what they hear hence it is deemed the theatre of the mind.
“Radio as a medium is affordable and accessible and not even the internet can threaten radio, it will always be part of our lives.
“Media and radio were the voice for the voiceless and informed the masses of what was happening out there, like who is in power and who is protesting against who.
“For those in the rural remote areas, radio and print were an institution as some learnt English from radio and some learnt how to read from newspapers,” he said.
Ten readers stand a chance to win exclusive tickets, as well as hamper packs, to attend the launch and screening of Ilifa Lomboko (virtual or in-person).
To enter, SMS the keyword ILIFA to 41893.
SMS lines close at midday on Thursday May 18. Winners will be contacted on Thursday. T&Cs and SMS rates apply.
The launch takes place on May 30 at the Steve Biko Centre in Qonce.
