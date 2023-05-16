WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie

After a brief appearance, where he was asked about who would represent him after Ishmail Attorneys stepped away from the case, Bester responded that his two new lawyers would take up his case.
It was postponed to June 20 and Bester was ordered to remain in custody.
Bester asked the magistrate, “Will it be virtual?”
The magistrate answered that this would be revealed after discussions between the state and the defence, before Bester was led back to his cell.
Meanwhile in a different courtroom, Dr Nandipha Magudumana also appeared virtually while her father joined the five other accused in Bester's escape in the dock.
“Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester appeared virtually in Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday morning while his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magadumana appeared in a separate court in the building.
Bester was wearing a black Burberry hoodie, which according to one online fashion site costs $990 (R19,000). It is unclear whether this hoodie is authentic. However, Bester is alleged to have run a multimillion-rand company from inside jail before his escape in 2022.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Screengrab
