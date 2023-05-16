×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie

It's alleged that Bester ran a multimillion-rand company from inside jail before his escape in 2022

16 May 2023
Anthony Molyneaux
Lead video journalist

“Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester appeared virtually in Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday morning while his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magadumana appeared in a separate court in the building.

Bester was wearing a black Burberry hoodie, which according to one online fashion site costs $990 (R19,000). It is unclear whether this hoodie is authentic. However, Bester is alleged to have run a multimillion-rand company from inside jail before his escape in 2022.

Facebook rapist Thabo Bester appeared virtually in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 16 2023.
Thabo Bester in Burberry Facebook rapist Thabo Bester appeared virtually in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 16 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A listing of the Burberry hoodie that Thabo Bester was seen wearing, where it is advertised for $990.
A listing of the Burberry hoodie that Thabo Bester was seen wearing, where it is advertised for $990.
Image: Screengrab

After a brief appearance, where he was asked about who would represent him after Ishmail Attorneys stepped away from the case, Bester responded that his two new lawyers would take up his case.

It was postponed to June 20 and Bester was ordered to remain in custody.

Bester asked the magistrate, “Will it be virtual?”

The magistrate answered that this would be revealed after discussions between the state and the defence, before Bester was led back to his cell.

Meanwhile in a different courtroom, Dr Nandipha Magudumana also appeared virtually while her father joined the five other accused in Bester's escape in the dock.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel

Most Read