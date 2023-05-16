×

Ten in court for possession of perlemoen

16 May 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter
Ten suspects, aged 18 to 67, found in possession of 1,674 units of perlemoen worth R376,000 at a house in Algoa Park, are in custody
Image: SUPPLIED

Ten suspects arrested for allegedly running an illegal perlemoen operation appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Hawks’ Economic Protected Resources team in Gqeberha followed up on information about perlemoen activities at a residential premises in Algoa Park.

Surveillance was conducted and law enforcement was granted a warrant to execute a search on Thursday last week, leading to the discovery of an alleged illegal operation.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the suspects, aged 18 to 67, were arrested and 1,674 units of perlemoen worth R376,000 was seized.

“Two vehicles, an Opel Corsa bakkie and a Ford Focus sedan were confiscated and impounded.

“Provincial head of the Hawks, Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya has commended the team for doing a sterling job in executing swift [arrests],” Mgolodela said.

The accused are Brendon Barnard, 24, Jaydon Barnard, 18, Johan Abraham Barnard, 67, Louis Barnard, 43, Zelko Barnard, 33, Dean Bower, 31, Duncan Brown, 23, Zulin Chen, 42, Nasseem Matthews, 39, and Jason Nason, 27.

The matter was remanded to Friday to allow the court to verify whether the accused have any pending cases, previous convictions or outstanding warrants.

HeraldLIVE

