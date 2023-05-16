Public warned to be cautious as more rains expected

Authorities in Nelson Mandela Bay have called on the public to exercise caution as more downpours are forecasted for Wednesday afternoon.
This comes after heavy rains wreaked havoc at the weekend, causing thousands of people to be moved to places of safety from areas such as Motherwell, Red Location and Missionvale.
Bay safety and security political head Lawrence Troon said residents should avoid low lying areas and river crossings at low water bridges.
“Also elevate important belongings, food, appliances and bedding,” Troon said.
“Make sure roofs are sealed against leaks and try to divert water away from houses and shacks.”
Troon said that residents should pay attention to weather warnings in the local media.
“If you have to evacuate, take warm clothing and blankets with you to the relief centre.”
He said though rains were expected, there was no reason to panic as the municipality had not received any warnings pertaining to possible floods.
