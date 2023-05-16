PhD research reveals frightening time spent online

Worried your child might not cope during their first year at a higher institution of learning because they are always on the internet?
Dr Dean von Schoultz has developed a framework to assist students in institutions of higher learning to monitor their own online behaviour towards their academic success.
The former Alexander Road High School pupil’s research findings for his PhD in Software Development saw him develop a framework called Personal Informatics for Academic internet Self-Regulatory Efficacy.
Originally from Polokwane, Von Schoultz grew up on a farm before relocating to Gqeberha with his family.
Now a lecturer at Noroff, the School of Technology and Digital Media in Norway, he recently graduated during the Nelson Mandela University Autumn graduation ceremony.
Through research it was found that South Africans spend an average of 10 hours and 46 minutes daily online compared to the world average of six hours and 48 minutes.
Not only did he wonder about his own online usage, but also about new undergraduate students entering the higher education sector who were suddenly exposed to unlimited free internet access, new flexible schedules, and no parental oversight.
He questioned how this could lead to possible internet addiction.
In his thesis, he also looked at what could be done to address the matter.
His research took him into new worlds, particularly those related to addictions and behavioural psychology.
“We know very little about internet addiction. It has not even been formally recognised.
“But we do know it is a major problem that needs to be addressed.
“There are very few studies in SA about student internet usage.
“We do know that internet addiction can lead to social anxiety, impulse control disorders and depression.
“Internet addiction is a worldwide problem recognised by numerous scientific domains.
“We need preventive solutions within higher education,” Von Schoultz said
He said he had personally witnessed varying degrees of this addiction among his own and fellow students, including the neglect of others, anxiety, and reclusiveness.
During his research he was supported by Prof Kerry-Lynn Thomson as his supervisor and Prof Johan van Niekerk as co-supervisor.
He then developed a framework to assist universities and other institutions of higher education in serving students with monitoring their own online behaviour towards academic success.
To date, he said only internet gaming disorder had been considered for inclusion in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
“Given the multifaceted nature of the internet and its relative newness [from about 1995], it is going to be some time before internet addiction is officially included in the manual and subsequent clinical practice.
“There is no consensus on internet addiction yet, but we do know it expresses itself differently across cultures and ranges in severity,” Von Schoultz said.
Von Schoultz’s research largely focused on the benefits of cognitive behavioural therapy, specifically self-observation which can be made available through Personal Informatics at scale.
He is confident the framework can help students monitor, assess, and adapt their usage to avoid high risk addiction at a time when they should be focused on their studies.
While informatics on personal internet usage like Screen Time and Rescue Time already exist, the new framework seeks to help individuals reflect on their data — their behaviour — in an engaging but neutral way.
According to him, the sharing of personal data on web usage and how it is framed to ensure engagement with the individual, was far from straightforward.
“We are all so different, we react differently to information received depending on numerous factors like personality traits, goal orientation and cognitive self regulatory strategies.
“Potentially negative feedback may motivate one person to change their behaviour, while similar information sent to another, may have the opposite effect.
“In addition, there are other variables, like context and energy levels. It is multifaceted.
“That is why, going forward, such feedback will need to be personalised,” Von Schoultz said.
He said that in the interim, however, the framework may offer universities a scalable solution in helping students monitor their own online usage.
“Like other therapies, we have looked at observation, judgment, self-reaction and believe self-monitoring is the best solution right now.
“There is a huge gap and undergraduate students are at considerable risk.
“We believe it is the responsibility of institutions to put measures in place to support their students and are hopeful this system will assist them,” Von Schoultz said.
PhD research reveals frightening time spent online
