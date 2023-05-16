×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

NSRI recovers body in St Francis Bay

By Brandon Nel - 16 May 2023
The National Sea Rescue Institute recovered a body on the rocks in St Francis Bay on Tuesday morning
TRAGIC DISCOVERY: The National Sea Rescue Institute recovered a body on the rocks in St Francis Bay on Tuesday morning
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)  recovered a body from the rocks at St Francis Bay on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The NSRI made the gruesome discovery at 7.40am, according to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

“A body of a man, about 60 years old, was brought back to the harbour by the NSRI,”  Naidu said.

“Circumstances surrounding the death are not known.”

An inquest docket has been opened.

Naidu said the deceased’s next of kin had yet to be informed.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon confirmed the incident. 

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel

Most Read