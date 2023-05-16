The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) recovered a body from the rocks at St Francis Bay on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The NSRI made the gruesome discovery at 7.40am, according to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.
“A body of a man, about 60 years old, was brought back to the harbour by the NSRI,” Naidu said.
“Circumstances surrounding the death are not known.”
An inquest docket has been opened.
Naidu said the deceased’s next of kin had yet to be informed.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon confirmed the incident.
NSRI recovers body in St Francis Bay
