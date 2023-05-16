×

News

LISTEN | Is this the real Thabo Bester?

Bester’s counsel asks court to confirm if their client is the real Thabo Bester

16 May 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
Thabo Bester appears virtually in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. He faces charges including escaping from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Thabo Bester’s legal team has asked the Bloemfontein magistrate's court to verify if the man who appeared virtually before it on Tuesday was Bester.

Listen to Bester's lawyers and court:

The request was made by incoming counsel after Bester’s former counsel withdrew from representing him.

The murderer and rapist appeared virtually in court from Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru II Prison.

He escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022 after allegedly faking his death in a prison cell.

The case was postponed to June 20, the same day his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, will reappear in court.

