Khusta Jack meets man who hid him from apartheid cops
Joy as Bay mayor is reunited with ex-medical student who gave him shelter in Bloemfontein 43 years ago
Premium
By Brandon Nel - 16 May 2023
After a three-year search, Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Khusta Jack was finally reunited with a good Samaritan who hid him from the security police in the dark days of apartheid in 1980.
On Saturday, after 43 years, Jack and Wynand Breytenbach embraced during an emotional encounter...
Khusta Jack meets man who hid him from apartheid cops
Joy as Bay mayor is reunited with ex-medical student who gave him shelter in Bloemfontein 43 years ago
After a three-year search, Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Khusta Jack was finally reunited with a good Samaritan who hid him from the security police in the dark days of apartheid in 1980.
On Saturday, after 43 years, Jack and Wynand Breytenbach embraced during an emotional encounter...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News