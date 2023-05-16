IPTS fraud trial off to rocky start
Volumes of exhibits, including nine lever-arch files containing bank statements of those allegedly involved in the multimillion-rand Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) fraud case, set the tone for proceedings in the high court on Monday.
With most of the day spent submitting the exhibits to the court and making copies of copious pages of evidence, the state’s first witness, forensic investigator Burt Botha, was sworn in before yet another spanner was thrown in the works. ..
IPTS fraud trial off to rocky start
Court reporter
Volumes of exhibits, including nine lever-arch files containing bank statements of those allegedly involved in the multimillion-rand Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) fraud case, set the tone for proceedings in the high court on Monday.
With most of the day spent submitting the exhibits to the court and making copies of copious pages of evidence, the state’s first witness, forensic investigator Burt Botha, was sworn in before yet another spanner was thrown in the works. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News