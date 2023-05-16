Two arrested after gunfight in taxi

A man was shot and wounded after a scuffle broke out between the occupants of a taxi in Gqeberha on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at 11.45am.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said three men were travelling in the taxi in Theale Street, North End, when an argument broke out.
“A scuffle ensued and a shot went off,” Naidu said.
“The driver stopped the taxi and the men got off and ran down the road.”
A few minutes later, detectives from Kabega Park were driving from the magistrate’s court in North End when they saw a man running in the street.
“As they turned, they noticed the stationery taxi,” Naidu said.
“The community notified them of what had happened and pointed out the two suspects who were walking down Govan Mbeki Road.
“The men were approached and a 40-year-old was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, while the 32-year-old was arrested for possession of drugs which was found on him.”
According to Naidu, the 40-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to his right foot.
