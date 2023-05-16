Gqeberha police launch murder probe after body found

Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a man was discovered in Central, Gqeberha, early on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body was found in Parliament Street at about 6.45am.
According to Naidu, the victim sustained a single stab wound to the upper chest.
“[He] was wearing black jeans and a blue jersey,” Naidu said, adding that the man was about 30 years old.
“He was not wearing any shoes.”
The victim has not yet been formally identified.
