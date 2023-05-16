×

News

Gqeberha police launch murder probe after body found

By Brandon Nel - 16 May 2023
Police discovered a man’s body in Parliament Street, Central, on Tuesday morning
STABBED TO DEATH: Police discovered a man’s body in Parliament Street, Central, on Tuesday morning
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a man was discovered in Central, Gqeberha, early on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body was found in Parliament Street at about 6.45am.

According to Naidu, the victim sustained a single stab wound to the upper chest.

“[He] was wearing black jeans and a blue jersey,” Naidu said, adding that the man was about 30 years old.

“He was not wearing any shoes.”

The victim has not yet been formally identified.

Most Read