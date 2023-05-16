×

Fraud accused Brenda Wardle finally to stand trial

16 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Alleged fraudster Brenda Wardle, who is accused of practising as an attorney without having the legal authority to do so, will appear in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Tuesday when her trial is finally expected to get under way. 

Wardle, who has been out on R50,000 bail for almost two years after being held in custody for nearly four years, has been charged with fraud and contravening the Attorneys Act, as well as an alternative charge of theft...

