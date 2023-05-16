Fears for safety of missing boy, 4
Shattered parents’ hopes wane as days pass with no sign of little son
No-one in the family has been able to eat since little Nakane Lizani, 4, went missing from outside his Wells Estate home on Thursday last week.
In the early hours of the morning, his exhausted and emotionally drained parents eventually pass out on the couch, where they have spent each night desperately waiting for their son to come knocking on the door with his tiny fist. ..
