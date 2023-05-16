Eskom says it will respond at an ‘appropriate time’ to De Ruyter book

De Ruyter says in the book he told public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and Sydney Mufamadi, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security adviser, the names of two top politicians implicated in the sabotage and that Gordhan was not surprised.
Gordhan confirmed this in an interview with Newzroom Afrika in February, shortly after De Ruyter's explosive interview with eNCA.
During the interview with presenter Annika Larsen, the then-outgoing CEO made several allegations of wrongdoing and criminality in the ANC.
“I expressed my concern to a senior government minister about attempts, in my view, to water down governance around the $8.5bn [R152.4bn] that, by and large to Eskom’s intervention, we got at COP26, and the response was, you must be pragmatic. In order to pursue the greater good, you have to enable some people to eat a little bit,” he said in that interview.
Asked what happened when he reported his concerns and ongoing criminal activity at Eskom, he said: “So when we pointed out there was one particular high-level politician involved in this the minister in question looked at senior officials and said, ‘I guess it was inevitable that it would come out anyway.’”
Eskom says it will respond at an “appropriate time” to former CEO André de Ruyter's explosive tell-all book on his three-year tenure as CEO of the ailing utility.
Eskom said on Monday it noted reports on the book.
“Eskom will review the contents of the book and comprehensively respond at an appropriate time.
“We continue to focus on the task at hand to recover generation performance, reduce load-shedding and turn the organisation around,” it said.
De Ruyter's book, Truth to Power, My Three Years Inside Eskom, was released on Sunday.
In it, De Ruyter alleges information from a state security investigation into possible sabotage, which began in 2019, was kept from Eskom and police leadership because a “highly placed politician” who sat on the presidential task team “requested that all information be shared only with him”.
