EP Masters athletes impress at national championship

With one of the smallest teams at the SA Masters Athletics Championships, Eastern Province still managed an impressive haul of 37 medals when the event wrapped up in Cape Town at the weekend.
And with a range of stellar performances under their belts, the 23 athletes, ranging between 35 and 70 years old, will now look to further hone in on their talents as they prepare for the African Championships later this year...
