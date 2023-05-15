×

Welcome rain also brings misery

Up to 117mm measured in Bay, with homes and possessions damaged and roads flooded

By Brandon Nel - 15 May 2023

When it rains, it pours — residents in drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay were harshly reminded of this at the weekend as some homeowners had to wade, knee-deep, through water as their belongings were washed away and electronics destroyed.

While evacuation efforts were still under way on Sunday, some residents opted to remain in their soaked homes, too afraid to leave their possessions behind...

