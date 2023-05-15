×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Officer beaten, robbed of weapon and state vehicle

Balaclava-clad men accost cop outside house in New Brighton in latest attack

15 May 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A Bethelsdorp policeman was ambushed and robbed of his service firearm and other valuables, before his state vehicle was taken, by three  armed men in New Brighton at the weekend.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks on Nelson Mandela Bay police...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...

Most Read