No CPUT students involved in bus accident — Buti Manamela slams social media claims
Higher education deputy minister Buti Manamela has slammed claims students from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) died in a bus accident at the weekend.
Two buses crashed on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Voorbaai in the Western Cape on Saturday morning after a bus driver complained of fatigue. At least six people were killed and about 32 others injured.
In videos circulating on social media, passengers were seen jumping out of the crashed buses’ windows.
Some claimed one bus was transporting students from the university and they were among the casualties.
Manamela has refuted this after speaking to the university's vice-chancellor Prof Chris Nhlapo.
“Prof Nhlapo indicated there are no students from CPUT involved in a bus accident. The VC confirmed they will be resuming talks with the student representative council on Monday,” Manamela said.
Last week students at the university protested over a new National Student Financial Aid Scheme rule that threatens to defund students enrolled in courses with fewer than 60 credits.
Chaos broke out at the university and management ordered an immediate halt to campus operations and academic activities, telling students at residences to vacate the premises.
“As much as student issues are legitimate, it is unfortunate that three buildings were torched, including student accommodation. Attempts to burn a library were foiled when the fire was contained in a toilet,” Manamela said.
