NMU graduate honoured for design inspired by mopane worm
A Nelson Mandela University alumnus has impressed pundits and got one up over peers to become the proud winner of a prestigious international design prize.
Master of Architecture graduate Hactor Kabo Malete rose above his humble roots to scoop the 2022/2023 Iron Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category at a virtual A’ Design Award Trophy and Competition announcement on May 4...
