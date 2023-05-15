×

Nelson Mandela Bay songstress set to release first album

Ntlantla Swana’s career blessed with gig in Greece and collection of new songs on the way

15 May 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Not only is Nelson Mandela Bay songbird Ntlantla Swana on an experience of a lifetime on the Greek island Kos, where she is part of a musical production for six months, she also recently released her first single, Umlilo (fire).

Her first album is, meanwhile, expected to be released later in 2023...

