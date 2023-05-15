Two days after six people were killed in a bus accident on the N2, the cause of the collision is still unknown.
At least 32 people were also injured in the accident that occurred between Mossel Bay and Voorbaai on Saturday morning.
The two buses that were involved belonged to Intercape and Williams Coach Tours.
Intercape chief executive Johann Ferreira said at the time of the incident that the Intercape bus was travelling from Cape Town to East London.
The Williams Coach Tour bus was on its way from Gqeberha to Cape Town.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said police were investigating a culpable homicide case.
“The cause of the accident is yet to be established,” Spies said.
Western Cape mobility department spokesperson Jandre Bakker said preliminary reports indicated that one bus took a wrong turn into oncoming traffic.
Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said on Sunday that the death toll remained at six.
On Saturday, Mackenzie said he refused to sit idly by while people using public transport were added to the list of vulnerable road users.
“I call on the various structures to expedite their investigation,” he said.
Culpable homicide case opened after deadly bus crash
Image: SUPPLIED
