Cash-in-transit heist trial hits snag as accused rearrested
One of two men standing trial for the murder of G4S security officer, Mzwamadoda Peyi, failed to appear in the Gqeberha high court on Monday for the continuation of the trial after it emerged that he was in custody on another matter.
Pule Masemola, 34, who was initially released from custody two days after his December 23 2018 arrest, was rearrested about eight months later before being released on R5,000 bail. ..
Cash-in-transit heist trial hits snag as accused rearrested
Court reporter
One of two men standing trial for the murder of G4S security officer, Mzwamadoda Peyi, failed to appear in the Gqeberha high court on Monday for the continuation of the trial after it emerged that he was in custody on another matter.
Pule Masemola, 34, who was initially released from custody two days after his December 23 2018 arrest, was rearrested about eight months later before being released on R5,000 bail. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
News