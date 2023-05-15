×

News

Cash-in-transit heist trial hits snag as accused rearrested

15 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

One of two men standing trial for the murder of G4S security officer, Mzwamadoda Peyi, failed to appear in the Gqeberha high court on Monday for the continuation of the trial after it emerged that he was in custody on another matter.  

Pule Masemola, 34, who was initially released from custody two days after his December 23 2018 arrest, was rearrested about eight months later before being released on R5,000 bail.  ..

