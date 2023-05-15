×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Brazen copper thieves terrorising Walmer residents

Premium
15 May 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Calls for action against informal and illegal scrap metal dealers have increased as petty thieves become more brazen, stealing anything they can sell for a quick buck.

Yet, there seems to be no answer to the wanton theft and vandalism plaguing Nelson Mandela Bay — and Walmer residents particularly, have been left to endure sleepless nights as criminals hold them to ransom...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...

Most Read