×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Six killed in horror bus crash on N2

By Brandon Nel - 13 May 2023
At least six people were killed and 32 others injured in a bus accident on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Voorbaai on Saturday morning.
HORROR CRASH: At least six people were killed and 32 others injured in a bus accident on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Voorbaai on Saturday morning.
Image: SUPPLIED

Six people were killed and about 32 others injured after two buses collided in what officials called a “gruesome” tragedy.

The accident occurred on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Voorbaai on Saturday morning.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately available.

Western Cape MEC for mobility Ricardo Mackenzie said a team of experts would investigate the cause of the crash.

“I have instructed my team to provide any support we can to aid the investigation,” said Mackenzie.

“I will not sit idly while people making use of public transport are added to a list of vulnerable road users ... I call on the various structures to expedite their investigation.”

Spokesperson for the provincial department of mobility Jandre Bakker told The Herald that preliminary reports suggested that one bus took an incorrect turn-off, leading it to move into incoming traffic.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...

Most Read