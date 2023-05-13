The Johannesburg high court on Thursday sentenced a former crime intelligence officer to life behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend.
Silas Masemola shot and killed Puleng Khumalo during a visit to her matrimonial home on April 4 2022. Khumalo was in the bathroom at the time. They were having an extramarital relationship.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Masemola claimed in his plea explanation that he shot Khumalo by mistake. A shot was discharged from his firearm while he placed it in his holster.
"His supervisor, however, testified that Masemola called him that day, stating that his girlfriend shot herself with his service pistol. The supervisor then alerted ballistic experts and they rushed to the Khumalo home where evidence gathered at the scene was contrary to Masemola’s version.
Life term for ex-crime intelligence cop who killed girlfriend with his service pistol
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
"The ballistic expert, Lt-Col Petrus van der Merwe, was adamant Masemola’s version was unacceptable, considering the safety mechanism of the firearm, as well as the fact that the force required to pull the trigger would have to be at least 3kg for the bullet to be emitted," Mjonondwane said.
She added that two of the deceased's cousins told the court Khumalo informed them that Masemola had threatened to kill her because she intended to leave him to focus on her marriage.
"The NPA commends state prosecutor advocate Mareka Maleleka and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) officer Hlanganiso Gladwin Ndlovu for ensuring justice was served," Mjonondwane said.
