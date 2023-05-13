×

News

Baby found in sanitary pad disposal bin in Parktown offices

13 May 2023
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
Baby found in a toilet in a Parktown office. File picture
Baby found in a toilet in a Parktown office. File picture
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell

The body of a newborn baby was found in a bathroom sanitary pad disposal bin in a corporate building in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon.

The discovery was made by a cleaner clearing the bins around 3pm.

A receptionist at the building, Tshidi Ndobe, she had seen the cleaning lady weeping earlier after washing her coffee mug but did not think much of it until someone came to the reception and told them about the discovery of the baby's body.

“We rushed to the first floor and I remember peeping into the bin and seeing what looked like a dead baby with plastic covering their nose. It was so scary. I immediately called the relevant people in the building, one of whom was already on their way home and had to come back to the office.

“The paramedics and police were also immediately called,” Ndobe said.

Ndobe said she was offered counselling by her employer.

TimesLIVE

Most Read