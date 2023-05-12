Terrifying home robbery leaves Kabega Park family reeling
Schoolboy hacked on arm with panga after bravely trying to fight off gun-wielding intruders
Premium
By Brandon Nel - 12 May 2023
A week before his 18th birthday, a matric pupil managed to narrowly escape with his life after being accosted by four balaclava-clad men in his Gqeberha home in the early hours of Thursday.
The gunmen invaded the Pearson High School pupil’s family home in Huguenot Street, Kabega Park, at about 1.46am and almost hacked off his arm with a panga...
Terrifying home robbery leaves Kabega Park family reeling
Schoolboy hacked on arm with panga after bravely trying to fight off gun-wielding intruders
A week before his 18th birthday, a matric pupil managed to narrowly escape with his life after being accosted by four balaclava-clad men in his Gqeberha home in the early hours of Thursday.
The gunmen invaded the Pearson High School pupil’s family home in Huguenot Street, Kabega Park, at about 1.46am and almost hacked off his arm with a panga...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
World
Politics