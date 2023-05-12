×

Terrifying home robbery leaves Kabega Park family reeling

Schoolboy hacked on arm with panga after bravely trying to fight off gun-wielding intruders

By Brandon Nel - 12 May 2023

A week before his 18th birthday, a matric pupil managed to narrowly escape with his life after being accosted by four balaclava-clad men in his Gqeberha home in the early hours of Thursday.

The gunmen invaded the Pearson High School pupil’s family home in Huguenot Street, Kabega Park, at about 1.46am and almost hacked off his arm with a panga...

