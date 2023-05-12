Plan mooted to revitalise once-vibrant North End business precinct
Besieged by crime, collapsing infrastructure and a general state of decay that is chasing big businesses out of the area, residents and business owners in North End are fighting back.
A plan to revitalise the inner city was discussed at a meeting between some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s political bosses, Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander (DA), residents and members of the North End business cluster on Thursday...
Plan mooted to revitalise once-vibrant North End business precinct
Senior Politics Reporter
Besieged by crime, collapsing infrastructure and a general state of decay that is chasing big businesses out of the area, residents and business owners in North End are fighting back.
A plan to revitalise the inner city was discussed at a meeting between some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s political bosses, Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander (DA), residents and members of the North End business cluster on Thursday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
World
Politics