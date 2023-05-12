×

PhD recipient Dr Sisa Pazi makes history at NMU

Mathematical statistician, 32, overcame many obstacles, including searing poverty, to reach pinnacle of his studies

12 May 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

As a young boy he saw little prospect of doing more beyond helping his grandmother raise several of his family members in a township in Alice (now Dikeni).

Fast forward and 32-year-old mathematical statistician and PhD recipient Dr Sisa Pazi has managed to do exactly that and a lot more, having made history at Nelson Mandela University by becoming one of the youngest holders of the degree in the university’s history...

