PhD recipient Dr Sisa Pazi makes history at NMU
Mathematical statistician, 32, overcame many obstacles, including searing poverty, to reach pinnacle of his studies
As a young boy he saw little prospect of doing more beyond helping his grandmother raise several of his family members in a township in Alice (now Dikeni).
Fast forward and 32-year-old mathematical statistician and PhD recipient Dr Sisa Pazi has managed to do exactly that and a lot more, having made history at Nelson Mandela University by becoming one of the youngest holders of the degree in the university’s history...
PhD recipient Dr Sisa Pazi makes history at NMU
Mathematical statistician, 32, overcame many obstacles, including searing poverty, to reach pinnacle of his studies
General Reporter
As a young boy he saw little prospect of doing more beyond helping his grandmother raise several of his family members in a township in Alice (now Dikeni).
Fast forward and 32-year-old mathematical statistician and PhD recipient Dr Sisa Pazi has managed to do exactly that and a lot more, having made history at Nelson Mandela University by becoming one of the youngest holders of the degree in the university’s history...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
World
Politics