Nelson Mandela Bay doctors plead for protection after colleague’s murder
Medics at memorial service for Zwide medical practitioner say they fear targeted attacks on the rise
The vulnerability of medical practitioners in Gqeberha to criminality has come under scrutiny after the murder of Zwide-based doctor Bantu Noqekwa.
Noqekwa, 56, was gunned down by four men inside his practice in Njoli Street on Wednesday evening last week in an incident his colleagues suspect was a hit...
