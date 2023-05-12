Meyiwa's close friend accused of inventing evidence after following testimony of previous witnesses

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused Mthokozisi Thwala, close friend of the late soccer star and the state's fourth witness, of inventing evidence after following the testimony of previous witnesses in the matter.
Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, representing Mthokoziseni Maphisa, on Thursday combed through Thwala's statements and that of the other witnesses. He analysed the contents of Thwala's statements against his testimony in the Pretoria high court.
“I put it to you that your statement and your evidence before this court was an invention of the evidence after you have looked and watched the television when (previous witness Tumelo) Madlala was testifying in this court,” said Nxumalo.
Thwala had previously revealed that he had been following the testimony of previous witnesses via the media by telling the court that his testimony on not seeing an old revolver at the scene where Meyiwa was shot corroborated that of Madlala, who testified before him.
Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala. The shooting happened at Khumalo's home in October 2014.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer. They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.
Thwala was in the hot seat as he was being cross-examined.
Going through some of the statements by other witnesses who were present in the house the night Meyiwa was shot, Nxumalo pointed out inconsistencies between Thwala's testimony and those statements.
Thwala had previously testified that when the first intruder entered the house, Twala stood up, ran towards the intruder and ran out.
Thwala further said the second person to stand up was Meyiwa who approached the intruder, resulting in a scuffle.
From the different statements read, Nxumalo pointed that there were different versions from the eyewitness on what had happened, who was involved in the scuffle and where exactly the shooting happened in the house.
Despite the testimony of Madlala and Thwala that Twala stood up and ran out of the house when the intruders came in, a statement compiled during an identikit from Twala suggests that he was inside the house when the gunshot went off.
According to warrant officer Amanda Steenkamp, Twala described that he saw the scuffle between the first suspect and Meyiwa. After hearing a gun shot he then ran out to look for help. However, this was disputed by Thwala.
Thwala had further testified that he was not involved in the scuffle.
However, a statement deposed by Kelly Khumalo read: “I then saw my mom struggling with the skinny tall guys. Mthokozisi, Senzo and Tumelo were struggling with the gunman.”
A neighbour who said his kitchen door faces that of the Khumalo house said he had looked at the Khumalo's door after the second gunshot went off and did not see anyone coming out.
“This disavowed what you told the court that after hearing the first shot you ran out and heard the second shot while you are outside,” Nxumalo said.
Nxumalo wrapped up his cross-examination by asking Thwala if it was true that he had not said anything about the involvement of Maphisa, the fourth accused.
Thwala answered, “There is nothing that I have said about anyone in this case.”
The trial continues on Friday.
